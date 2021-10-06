Blac Chyna recently took to the ‘gram to unveil her new highlighted wavy hairstyle. As she showed off her new stunning hairdo, she rocked a one shoulder cable knit sweater dress from Fashion Nova.

Blac Chyna wore the off-white $49.99 On A Boat One Shoulder Sweater Dress from Fashion Nova. The dress is quite the Fall/Winter stunner as it is not your typical sweater dress. Appearing in a cable knit fabric complete with a single shoulder detail and asymmetrical-style hem, the piece serves as a fashion-forward update to the seasonal sweater dress.

The only noticeable accessory Blac Chyna wore was a gold chain bracelet. Additionally, she went with a natural glam for her makeup look.

What do you think? Shop the dress here.