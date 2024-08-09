A special innovator with an inimitable light, Bespoke designer Waraire Boswell has passed away at 48, leaving behind a legacy of excellency in the fashion industry.

Known for recreating the power suit and menswear for A-list celebrities and athletes like Jay-Z, Will Smith, Kanye West and LeBron James, Waraire was a transformative visionary, with an iconic history.

Jay-Z standing next to Debbie Allen in a Custom Waraire Boswell Design

Waraire Boswell and LeBron James 2020 All Star/Klutch Dinner

Born on September 29th, 1975 in Altadena, California, Boswell (nicknamed “BOZ”) passed away on July 31, 2024 due to a “private battle.” However, he didn’t leave this earthly realm without sharing his marvelous artistry.

In an Instagram post his family penned,

“In the midst of his battle, Waraire never allowed the circumstances to deter his design mission of creating the perfect wardrobe for clients to feel their best in their best moments. “Creating the perfect suit is ironically similar to life,” Waraire would say. “Ironic because nothing in life is perfect, but similar because you can control how it fits you.”

Prior to the onset of his career, the pioneering designer attended California State University, Northridge where he studied Radio and Television film. He would later go on to began his career at United Talent Agency and the William Morris Agency.

In pursuits of looking as poised and polished as his fellow counterparts, but struggling to find suits that fit his 6’7 body frame, BOZ begin designing his own suits which quickly gained the attention and popularity of his peers, and entertainment executives.

So much so that in 2002, the graceful giant created his namesake line the “WARAIRE BOSWELL” brand with custom, and ready-to-wear garments.

He used his entrepreneurial spirit and unique sensibility to tap into a specialized market catering to professional athletes of his stature including NBA stars like the late Kobe Bryant, Tristian Thompson and Kevin Durant. From tailor suits to sportswear, he always strived to make an impact for his clients around the globe.

Kobe Bryant wearing a Waraire Boswell suit in April 2016

His incredible attention to details and impeccable craftsmanship, gained him many accomplishments including being named the Mercedes Benz Classic designer of the year in 2005.

BOZ was also the mastermind behind McDonald’s major uniform makeover in 2017, after the fast-food chain sought out for him to spruce up their North America employees outfits.

In addition to partnering with companies like Nike, American Express, and Fear of God, Boswell’s work was also featured in major fashion publications such as Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair.

Waraire Boswell always looked at the world from an artist point of view. He found beauty in everything, and wasn’t afraid to think outside of the box.

Whether he used the finest spectrum of fabrics, or upcycled from a second hand store, BOZ used his innate knowledge and innovative techniques to perfectly design the functionality needs of each garment. His designs were monumental with immeasurable style and grace.

Boswell has undoubtedly left his mark on the fashion industry at large, creating a clear blueprint for others to follow suit.

He was one of one, a class act, a champion, who charted a new path and understood the power of his gifts. This was an unimaginable loss for many, and Wariare Boswell leaves behind a legacy of richness in mind, body and spirit.

He is survived by his wife Monica Boswell, and their two children, Miles and Mason, his mother, Ann Boswell, and his sister, Kasmin Boswell.

We send our deepest condolences to the Boswell family!

“Everyone born comes from the creator trailing wisps of glory. We come from the creator with creativity. I think that each one of us is born with creativity.“- Maya Angelou

Photo Credit: @krisyanphoto, IG/Reproduction, Waraire.com