Ashanti performed at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut in honor of their holiday tree lighting ceremony where she donned a bomb holiday-glam red look.
Ashanti wore a custom coat by Daniel’s Leather which appeared in red leather along with faux fur trims on the collar and cuffs. She also rocked a custom red faux fur hat by the coat designer as well. Further adding to the red vibe of the look, she wore a red turtleneck and gloves. Completing the look, she went with a pair of $479 Jennifer Le Black Caiman II boots. Her look was styled by Tim B.
Thoughts?