Angela Simmons’s recent look has us obsessed! The entrepreneur appeared in a stylish outfit featuring a white asymmetrical top and Fashion Nova black leather pants. Discover how you can achieve her look:
Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $27.99 A Real Baddie Faux Leather Pants paired with a white cutout button-up verbiage print asymmetrical top. She finished the look with black lace-up booties and jewelry pieces including hoop earrings, a watch, and bracelet.
Leather is one of this season’s hottest trends and Fashion Nova’s A Real Baddie Faux Leather Pants will definitely have you fashionably on-point. The pants appear in a skinny leg-style with a high waist detail in addition to edgy details like exposed zippers and stitching. While Simmons rocks the black version of the trousers, it is also offered in a cognac colorway as well.
Thoughts? Shop here.