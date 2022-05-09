Remember when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were sighted getting cozy together while on set for a music video last summer 2021? Well as it now turns out, the couple was shooting for Rocky’s latest single D.M.B., released on May 5th!

The 5-minute long clip is oozing of jaw-dropping fashion moments, including one scene where the rapper emerges in an embellished Phipps jersey previously worn by Steve Lacy at Coachella.

IG/Reproduction

He also flaunts a custom ring with a figurine designed by Jason of Beverly Hills to look just like Riri! The two-finger 18K yellow gold, diamond ring is valued at more than $50,000. The details on this jewelry are mind boggling to say the least, from the chain-link tassels made to look like braids to the word “Poouchi” engraved at the base of the statuette.

Courtesy of Jason of Beverly Hills

But that’s not all… as part of the mini movie, we witnessed A$AP propose to his muse with the words “Marry me” spelt out in his grills, to which Rihanna responds “I do” written in her own set! From there, we see Rihanna in a red Margiela veil hand-in-hand with her beau making their way down an aisle.

While the scene may have just been a part of the visual storyline, it has without a doubt sparked rumours of a real proposal, wedding bells on the horizon and even the possibility that the two are already married. Either way, we love to see this style duo slay their way through life!

The two were also spotted in a number of other looks, namely several pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 RTW Menswear collection.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna sported a pink tie-dye fur coat from the collection matched with some of her fave Amina Muaddi “Dalida” embossed croco mules in green with jewelry by Briony Raymond. A$AP, on the other hand, rocked a green tie-dye fur hat from the same collection.

Rihanna’s wardrobe was styled by Jahleel Weaver while Matthew Henson styled A$AP Rocky.

What did you think of the looks in the music video?