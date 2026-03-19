On the Scene at the MACRO Event: Olandria in Black Sheer Do Long and Draped Femme LA

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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On the scene at a MACRO event, Olandria wore a black ensemble featuring a sheer Do Long bodysuit paired with a draped mini skirt from Femme LA. Styled by The Reismans, the look balanced sheer elements with structured draping.

8989 On The Scene At The MACRO Event Olandria In Black Sheer Do Long And Draped Femme LA

The long-sleeve bodysuit featured a high-cut silhouette with a fully sheer finish, creating a sleek base layer. It was styled with a draped mini skirt that wrapped across the hips and extended into a trailing sash detail, adding movement and contrast to the fitted bodysuit.

Olandria completed the look with pointed-toe black heels, maintaining a monochromatic palette. Her hair, styled by Joyboylace, was worn in soft waves, while makeup by Kimora Mulan featured a neutral glam finish.

888 On The Scene At The MACRO Event Olandria In Black Sheer Do Long And Draped Femme LA

📸: ShaunAndru/IG/Reproduction

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