Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour Named Co-Chairs of the 2026 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night has its leadership set. Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour have officially been announced as the co-chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, guiding one of the most anticipated events on the global cultural calendar. The gala will celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, titled Costume Art.

The exhibition will explore fashion through the lens of craftsmanship, culture, and creative expression, examining garments as works of art shaped by history, technique, and imagination. As always, the Met Gala will serve as both a high-profile fundraiser for the Costume Institute and a global stage for fashion’s most influential figures.

The 2026 gala will mark Beyoncé’s first return to the Met Gala in a decade, her last appearance taking place in 2016. Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, both longtime red carpet presences, return as familiar figures who have consistently appeared at the event. Anna Wintour, who has overseen the gala for decades, continues her central role in shaping the institution and its signature night.

With this group of co-chairs and a theme centered on fashion as art, the 2026 Met Gala is set to spotlight the intersection of design, culture, and creative expression.

