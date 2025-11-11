Kris Jenner Celebrated Her 70th Star-Studded Birthday Extravaganza in a Red Strapless Givenchy Tier Dress

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration on Saturday in Beverly Hills was a testament of just how well connected she is in the entertainment industry.

Star-studded, with A-list celebs like Mariah Carey, Oprah, Tyler Perry and Chris Rock rubbing elbows, you would have thought it was an award ceremony. Royalty also showed up at the “James Bond” themed event with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and tech tycoons like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg were all on the scene. It’s safe to say, the “Who’s Who” was in the room.

Of course Kris Jenner’s fabulous daughters were right by her side, bringing the glitz & glam and dripping in some of the hottest designers. Kris, who looks as if she’s aging backwards, illuminated in a red a strapless Givenchy Haute Couture tier dress with black long opera gloves that brought the romance for her beau Corey Gamble. Word on the street is that her 70th birthday affair was actually a secret wedding, and by the looks of it, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian opted for lavender and silver sparkly beaded gowns by Balmain and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, while the oldest sister Kourtney looked chic in a silk black halter number. The top model of the family, Kendall mirrored her mother in a scarlett red maxi dress, while the youngest sister Kylie stood out in a white Elisabetta Franchi look that was complimentary with cutouts.

We thought the entire Jenner/Kardashian family looked exquisite for Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, and it’s quite amazing to see just how far they’ve come from their first reality show back in October 2007. The incredible business mogul has officially reached a milestone birthday, and Kris Jenner definitely celebrated the right way, and with the right people by her side!

Check out more photos from Kris Jenners 70th birthday extravaganza below!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction