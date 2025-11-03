Teyana Taylor Looked AB-licious in a Black Tom Ford Cutout Dress at the Time 100 Gala

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment.”

Every time we turn our heads, Teyana Taylor is shutting it down left and right and for the Time 100 Gala, the All’s Fair actress put designer Tom Ford at the top of our radar for this upcoming SS26 season.

Taylor turned heads on the red carpet in a black sheer dress that that had a sheer strip of fabric that went down the middle of her chest down to her sheer maxi skirt that was highlighted with a black thong.

She layered her see-through dress with a black razor-sharp blazer, and opted for a sleek pixie haircut that showcased her stunning beat that included a smokey eye, and a glossy mauve lip.

Teyana Taylor’s ensemble was high fashion, and her ab-licicous frame added depth, contour and visual contrast against her structured blazer. We thought Teyana Taylor looked progressive, and architectural, and appealed to her sexy side which we love to see.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images