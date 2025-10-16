The Caribbean Fashion Collective: Redefining Diversity and Creativity on the Global Runway: 

In the heart of New York Fashion Week, one collective continues to capture attention, celebrate culture, and redefine what inclusivity in fashion truly means. The Caribbean Fashion Collective (CFC), founded by Xavier Walker, is a dynamic platform dedicated to spotlighting emerging designers, models, and creatives from the Caribbean and beyond.

What began as a vision to create a space where underrepresented voices could shine has evolved into one of the most exciting new movements. The Collective’s showcases blend bold artistry, cultural storytelling, and global appeal reminding audiences that fashion is as much about identity as it is about innovation.

A Platform Rooted in Culture and Collaboration

CFC’s mission is simple yet powerful: to foster creativity and cultural diversity within the global fashion industry. The organization provides a platform for both emerging and established designers to present their work to international audiences, while building bridges across regions and communities.

“Caribbean fashion is vibrant, expressive, and deeply rooted in heritage,” says Founder Xavier Walker. “Our goal is to give that artistry the same stage as any major fashion capital — while creating opportunities for those who may not otherwise have access.”

Alongside Walker are Co-Founders Norka Vasquez, a Casting Director, Model, and Advocate for Body Positivity and Stewella Daville, an accomplished Model, Model Coordinator and Stylist. Together, they’ve built a network that extends beyond the runway, connecting designers with Stylists, Sponsors, Buyers and Press Outlets.

From Island Inspiration to International Recognition

At the most recent CFC NYFW SS26 Showcase, designers including Aesthete Artwear, Kudos Designs, MAK GIOUS, Atelier Sanel, Kimblyne Henry Designs, Naballah Chi from Carnival Catwalk and Rêve Jewellery transformed the runway into a celebration of craftsmanship and Caribbean identity. And not the mention the up beat music by Gale Scott

The evening also featured partnerships with luxury and lifestyle brands like T McDonald Cosmetics, AcARRE Beauty, Mockly, Ten To One Rum, and Barbancourt, underscoring the Collective’s commitment to blending fashion with authentic cultural experiences.

From front-row press to backstage energy, the event was a testament to how CFC redefined Caribbean Fashion. Publications such as Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire and Essence have taken note of the growing impact of Caribbean creatives within the fashion ecosystem — a milestone that signals an even brighter future ahead.

What’s Next for CFC

As CFC prepares for its NYFW SS27 showcase in September 2026, the team continues to expand its reach, with plans for international collaborations, panel discussions, and educational initiatives that promote inclusivity and innovation in fashion.

The Caribbean Fashion Collective reminds the world that style knows no borders and that when culture and creativity unite, the results are nothing short of extraordinary.

Follow the Movement:

Instagram: @caribbean.fashion.collective Website: www.caribbeanfashioncollective.com