Look of the Month September 2025: Kim x Skims, Oprah, Gayle and Usher at Ralph Lauren, Miranda Priestley at Dolce & Gabbana, and More!

October is in full swing, but we couldn’t step earnestly into Fall without a recap of some of our top looks of September! Take a look:

1. Kim, Kris and Khloe for Nike x Skims

Nike and Skims joined forces for their first women’s performance and lifestyle collection, Bodies of Work, unveiled at the New York Public Library. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian attended the debut, where 58 sleek styles were presented in a live public performance. The collaboration blended sport and style seamlessly, marking one of the most talked-about moments after New York Fashion Week.

See more below:

2. The Combs Twins and Christian Combs at Laquan Smith

Fashion Bomb Kids came out in full force for the LaQuan Smith show, with the Combs twins, King Combs, Jordyn and Jodie Woods, Azzy Milan, and Ava Dash taking their places front row in striking LaQuan Smith looks. The young style stars embodied confidence and cool, cementing themselves as the next generation of fashion royalty.

3. Oprah, Gayle, and Usher at Ralph Lauren

Usher, Oprah, and Gayle King made a powerful trio at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2026 New York Fashion Week show, each impeccably dressed in the brand’s signature elegance. The trio’s effortless sophistication embodied the timeless allure of Ralph Lauren, blending star power, friendship, and classic American style in one unforgettable front-row moment.

4. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestley at Dolce & Gabbana

Miranda Priestley herself—brought to life once again by Meryl Streep—caused a stir at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2026 show as The Devil Wears Prada 2 continued filming during Milan Fashion Week. Seated directly across from Anna Wintour, the real-life inspiration behind her iconic role, the moment was pure fashion destiny. Wintour even smiled and waved in approval, sealing one of the most memorable full-circle moments of the season.

5. Teyana Taylor, Rue, and Junie and Desert Diamonds Event in NYC

Teyana Taylor and Ciara stepped out for the exclusive Desert Diamonds event at ArTecHouse in New York City, serving two distinct yet equally stylish looks. Ciara opted for a timeless little black dress, while Teyana turned heads in a croc-embossed leather jacket from Schiaparelli’s Fall 2025 collection. The multi-hyphenate star even paused for a sweet photo with her fashionable mini-mes, Rue and Junie — a moment that perfectly blended glamour and family charm.

That does it! Which look is your favorite?