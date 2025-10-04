Paris Fashion Week Dispatch: Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Share a Stylish Moment at the Tom Ford by Haider Ackerman Spring 2026 Show

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson reunited in style at Tom Ford’s latest presentation during Paris Fashion Week, sharing a sweet moment that had cameras flashing nonstop.

Janet exuded sophistication in an all-black leather ensemble featuring a structured belted top paired with a floor-length satin skirt that flowed effortlessly as she walked. She completed the sleek look with pointed black pumps, gold hoop earrings, and a braided updo that highlighted her signature glam.

By her side, Paris Jackson brought edge and allure in a daring asymmetrical black gown with a sky-high slit, long sleeves, and a fluid silhouette that embodied Tom Ford’s modern sensuality. She paired the look with ankle-tied stilettos and tousled blonde waves, creating a striking contrast next to her legendary aunt.

Together, the two Jacksons proved that style—and star power—runs deep in the family.

📸 Getty