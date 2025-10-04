Paris Fashion Week Dispatch: Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson Share a Stylish Moment at the Tom Ford by Haider Ackerman Spring 2026 Show

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson reunited in style at Tom Ford’s latest presentation during Paris Fashion Week, sharing a sweet moment that had cameras flashing nonstop.

99 Paris Fashion Week Dispatch Janet Jackson And Paris Jackson Share A Stylish Moment At The Tom Ford By Haider Ackerman Spring 2026 Show

Janet exuded sophistication in an all-black leather ensemble featuring a structured belted top paired with a floor-length satin skirt that flowed effortlessly as she walked. She completed the sleek look with pointed black pumps, gold hoop earrings, and a braided updo that highlighted her signature glam.

88888 Paris Fashion Week Dispatch Janet Jackson And Paris Jackson Share A Stylish Moment At The Tom Ford By Haider Ackerman Spring 2026 Show

By her side, Paris Jackson brought edge and allure in a daring asymmetrical black gown with a sky-high slit, long sleeves, and a fluid silhouette that embodied Tom Ford’s modern sensuality. She paired the look with ankle-tied stilettos and tousled blonde waves, creating a striking contrast next to her legendary aunt.

9999 Paris Fashion Week Dispatch Janet Jackson And Paris Jackson Share A Stylish Moment At The Tom Ford By Haider Ackerman Spring 2026 Show 1

Together, the two Jacksons proved that style—and star power—runs deep in the family.

8 Paris Fashion Week Dispatch Janet Jackson And Paris Jackson Share A Stylish Moment At The Tom Ford By Haider Ackerman Spring 2026 Show

📸 Getty

Related Articles