Posted by Claire Sulmers
Kerry Washington joined her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, at a special screening of his new film The Knife. The project marks a major milestone for Asomugha, who not only directed, but also co-wrote, co-produced, and stars in the suspenseful drama. The couple made a stylish red carpet appearance, with Washington’s look perfectly complementing the evening’s sophisticated yet creative atmosphere.

Kerry Washington Wears Black Tory Burch Dress With Desert Beige And Orange Prada Galleria Bag At The Knife Screening Image 1755279924 1

For the event, Washington opted for a pleated black dress by Tory Burch, which offered an elegant silhouette with timeless appeal. She elevated the ensemble with standout accessories, carrying a $7,500 Prada Galleria Saffiano Special Edition bag in desert beige and orange saffiano leather. The structured, color-blocked design added a pop of vibrant contrast to her monochrome dress, proving the power of statement accessories in transforming a classic look.

Kerry Washington Wears Black Tory Burch Dress With Desert Beige And Orange Prada Galleria Bag At The Knife Screening Image 1755279924 2

On her feet, Washington wore Tory Burch 90mm Clear Pumps, originally priced at $655 and now available for $327. The transparent design brought a modern twist to her outfit while maintaining a refined finish.

Kerry Washington Wears Black Tory Burch Dress With Desert Beige And Orange Prada Galleria Bag At The Knife Screening Image 1755279924 3

Paired with her sleek hair and minimal jewelry, the look was polished, fashion-forward, and event-appropriate. 📸: Eric Charbonneau/Cinetic

