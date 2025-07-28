Lindsay Lohan Promoted ‘Freakier Friday’ in a Multicolor Roberto Cavalli Dress

We have to wonder whether it’s “good genes, or good docs,” because it’s like Lindsay Lohan has frozen in time.

The ‘Freaky Friday’ actress has a sequel to the 2003 movie coming out on August 8th entitled ‘Freakier Friday.‘ Leading up to the film debut, Lohan has been captured promoting the film in Mexico alongside her with her Costar Jamie Lee Curtis, and most recently in New York.

While on her ultra stylish press tour, Lohan stopped by “Live with Kelly and Mark” donning a multicolor Roberto Cavalli dress from the designer’s pre-fall 2025/2026 collection. With a mandarin collar, and a split hem, her short sleeve dress had a built in corset that added femininity, and modernity. The peacock and cherry blossom designs on her dress added a bit of mystique, and were eye appeasing.

Her long platinum blonde hair looked luxurious with loose curls, and her glam was soft with subtle rose checks and a muave lip color. Her nude patent leather sandals added sophistication and simplicity to such a statement look, and her mini fuchsia handbag with the gold jaguar handle was legendary.

The glow up is real for Lindsay Lohan! She looks absolutely amazing, and you can just see that she has done the work. As a child star who rose to fame at such a young age in Hollywood, she has found a way to balance it all, and it absolutely shows.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images