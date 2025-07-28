Fashion Bomb CEO Claire Sulmers Stuns in a White Floral Spero Sur Mer Dress During Essence Fest

Essence Festival kicked off the month of July celebrating black excellence, and of course our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was on the scene representing, and flourishing in a look by Spero Sur Mer.

Designed in New York city, Spero Sur Mer is known for their “effortless luxury, and timeless style.” From the construction and superb craftsmanship to their fine textures and conceptualized prints, they have put innovation at the forefront of their designs.

Looking as chic as can be, Claire radiated on drizzly day in Nola donning Spero Sur Mer’s white $385 ‘Alaia Midi Dress.‘ Made of 100% silk chiffon, and characterized with cutout shoulders, and a corseted back closure, Clare’s dress featured a beautiful abstract floral print.

Coordinating with the pastel colors of her dress, she accessorized with white Fendi shades, and opted for blush pink studded sandals by Pifiri. She added fabulosity to an already glamourous ensemble, with her light pink Christian Dior small Lady D-Joy handbag.

Claire looked stunning in her Spero Sur Mer dress during Essence Fest, and you shop her incredible look by Clicking Here!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @destinyfulfild