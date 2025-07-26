Yung Miami Rocks Balloon Denim by Jean Paul Gaultier — Shop the Look!

Posted by Claire Sulmers
You ask, we answer! @e.meraldt says, “Jeans!???” after spotting Yung Miami turning heads in an unexpected high-fashion denim moment. The rap diva struck a pose in a cropped Angelica Montini Studios top paired with $2,336 Jean Paul Gaultier Cotton Balloon Jeans and classic YSL heels. The look was styled by @_styledbybritt_, who gave the casual staple a couture twist.

Yung Miami Rocks Balloon Denim By Jean Paul Gaultier Image 1753718116 1

The statement jeans, known for their exaggerated balloon silhouette and structured flare, added bold drama to the ensemble while maintaining Yung Miami’s signature edge. The clean styling and sleek glam let the denim take center stage, proving that jeans can indeed be the standout of any look.

Yung Miami Rocks Balloon Denim By Jean Paul Gaultier Image 1753718116 2

Ready to elevate your wardrobe? You can shop the exact pair of Jean Paul Gaultier Balloon Jeans here.

Yung Miami Rocks Balloon Denim By Jean Paul Gaultier Image 1753718116 5
Yung Miami Rocks Balloon Denim By Jean Paul Gaultier Image 1753718116 8
Yung Miami Rocks Balloon Denim By Jean Paul Gaultier Image 1753718116 9

What do you think?

📸: IG/Reproduction

