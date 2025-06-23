Fashion Bomb Couple: Beyonce Performs Alongside Jay-Z in a Crystal Mugler Look at the “Cowboy Carter” Tour in Paris

“Young B and the R-O-C,” took the stage last night at Paris Stade de France where they performed “Crazy in Love,” leaving fans in an uproar. The fashion bomb duo who hasn’t performed since 2018, hasn’t loss one beat, with HOV proving that like Bey, he’s one of the best to do it.

Closing out the third night of her Cowboy Carter tour in Paris, Beyonce came with the looks in full swing. During her performance with her main squeeze, she opted for a sizzling haute look by Mugler that was inspired by the brand’s FW95 Haute Couture collection.

Donning a silver crystal bustier with a diamond shape cut out, and the matching bikini and chaps, Beyonce shone brightly. Her embellished boots had four layers of crystal-covered fringe, and fabulously kept her boots on the ground.

Giving us a taste of urban luxe, Jay looked fresh to death in an all black look that included overalls layered over a crew neck top, and styled with a leather bomber jacket. In true Jay-Z fashion, he rocked his signature Timberland boots like a certified New Yorker.

On our Instagram page, @collen_derby_peck wrote, “Nice to see him back, and to be with his wife,” while @donna_renee60 shared, “The crowd is going wild over Jay.🙌”

Could Bey and Jay’s stage reunion signal the mark of a new joint album? Only time will tell, but as for now, we’d like to see more of this fashion bomb duo performing some of their hit songs on stage.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Parkwood

Video @benexplained