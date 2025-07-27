Destiny Child Reunites at the Cowboy Carter Tour with Beyonce in Gold Fringed Lapointe

Beyonce ended her Cowboy Carter tour just how she started it…with a BANG! The 32-Grammy award winning singer reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a Destiny Child spectacle that was one for the books.

The girl group hasn’t taken center stage since 2018 when they performed at Coachella, so when they made an appearance last night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans we’re in an absolute uproar.

It’s only right that in addition to the incredible gold ensembles that we witnessed on staged last night that we also take a moment to recognize Beyonce’s brilliant and extraordinary work ethic.

From releasing new music, to embarking on new business endeavors, and going on a 6-month Renaissance tour followed by a 3-month ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour, Beyonce is relentless, and a perfect depiction of female empowerment.

For their glamourous reunion, Queen B stunned in a gold custom LaPointe sequins bodysuit that was adorned with rhinestones and had crystal embellished fringe down the sleeves. Styled by Shionat Turini, Bey’s matching fringe chaps were modern and ultra fabulous for an unforgettable evening.

Mirroring her sister, Kelly Rolland was captured donning a nude long sleeve body suit designed with gold crystals. She styled her luxe bodysuit with gold sparkly chaps, and looked phenomenal as she sashayed across the stage with her signature bob haircut flowing in the wind.

Michelle Williams was also a sight to behold, showing off her “ab-licious” frame, in a gold long sleeve crop top that she paired with metallic gold shorts, and fringed chaps. Her platform sandals elongated her legs, and you can tell that her recent work on Broadway has added to her confidence, and stage presence.

It’s great to see Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle still so close and bonded after all these years, showing the importance and power of sisterhood. We wouldn’t be surprise if this trio decides to go on tour soon or agree to a Vegas residency, because the way they showed out last night, you can tell they’re gearing up for something unforgettable.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Parkwood