Claire’s Life: An Evening of Shopping and Glamour at Dolce & Gabbana with Tina Odjaghian

It was a glamorous evening to remember as my friend Tina Odjaghian and I stepped out for an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana shopping event. From the moment we arrived, it was clear we were in for a stylish soirée filled with luxury, laughter, and unforgettable fashion moments.

Tina lit up the evening in a citrus-print Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, paired with jeweled sandals and a vibrant green handbag that added the perfect pop of color. I went for classic Hollywood glam in a black and white polka dot gown, complete with sheer opera gloves, a thigh-high slit, and a Dolce & Gabbana Miss Sicily mini bag.

We headed into the boutique, where champagne flowed and dazzling designs awaited. Inside, we mingled with fellow fashion lovers and caught up with the radiant host of the night, Heidi, who shimmered in a gold sequin gown.

The night was full of sparkle, style, and sisterhood—a true celebration of fashion and friendship.

Thank you to Dolce & Gabbana and to our gracious host Heidi for the warm hospitality and for hosting such an exquisite evening.

Images: Chastity Morgan

