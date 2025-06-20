Claire’s Life: Receiving the Inaugural Fashion Award at Camille Rose Natural’s Beauté Noire Gala with Janell Stephens, Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, and More!

Avatar photo
Posted by Claire Sulmers
Posted on

Last night, on Juneteenth, I had the tremendous honor of receiving the inaugural Fashion Award at the Beauté Noire Dandy Dinner & Gala presented by Janell Stephens of Camille Rose Naturals.

Janell Stephens Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J
Claire Sulmers Revolve Top 1

The moment was not only a celebration of personal achievement, but a powerful affirmation of the beauty, brilliance, and resilience of our community. As I stood on that stage, I reflected on how far I’ve come—from Stone Mountain, Georgia to the Met Gala carpet—and how faith, consistency, and culture continue to guide my journey in fashion.

Claire Sulmers Revolve Top
Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J IMG 6650

The evening was a true celebration of Black excellence. The ballroom radiated with bold style, sharp tailoring, and a deep sense of pride. Visionary Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose, curated a stunning experience filled with flowers, fashion, and fabulous energy.

Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J Image 1750445590 1

Honorees included trailblazers across beauty, fashion, and entrepreneurship—each of us celebrated for our contributions to creating space and legacy.

Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J Image 1750445590 9
Image 1750445590 8
Image 1750445590 10
Image 1750445590 11

I’m incredibly grateful to Janell and her team for recognizing my work and for building platforms that honor and elevate our stories.

The room was filled with familiar faces and friends who continue to inspire and uplift. Yandy Smith lit up the night in a yellow Oyemwen pantsuit, Monyetta Shaw was elegance personified in black satin Dolce & Gabbana, and the incomparable Derek J and Miss Lawence brought their signature flair to the celebration. Other attendees included my fellow honoree Terri J. Vaughn, Nicci Gilbert, vlogger Lovely Ti, Producer Princess, and makeup artist Latasha Wright.

IMG 6707
Prodcuer Princess Yandy Lovelyti
Miss Lawrence Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J
Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J 3b Simone
Nicci Gilbert Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J
Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J IMG 6641 2

From the red carpet interviews to the electric dance floor moments, the energy was both celebratory and historic. It was a reminder that our culture drives the narrative—and our presence is the power.

Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J IMG 6669
Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J IMG 6672
Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J IMG 6664

To be acknowledged among such brilliance, on a day as significant as Juneteenth, is something I will never forget. This one’s for the dreamers, the disruptors, and the designers of tomorrow. Keep going. Keep shining. Keep lifting as we climb.

Look: Revolve x Entire Studios

Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J Image 1750445590 2
Claires Life Honored With The Inaugural Fashion Award At Camille Rose Naturals Beaute Noire Gala With Janell Stephens Yandy Smith Monyetta Shaw And Derek J IMG 6608 2

📸: @googleishuman / Getty / @freddyophotos

To have me wear your brand to my next event, email Book@clairesulmers.com

Related Articles