Claire’s Life: Receiving the Inaugural Fashion Award at Camille Rose Natural’s Beauté Noire Gala with Janell Stephens, Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, and More!

Last night, on Juneteenth, I had the tremendous honor of receiving the inaugural Fashion Award at the Beauté Noire Dandy Dinner & Gala presented by Janell Stephens of Camille Rose Naturals.

The moment was not only a celebration of personal achievement, but a powerful affirmation of the beauty, brilliance, and resilience of our community. As I stood on that stage, I reflected on how far I’ve come—from Stone Mountain, Georgia to the Met Gala carpet—and how faith, consistency, and culture continue to guide my journey in fashion.

The evening was a true celebration of Black excellence. The ballroom radiated with bold style, sharp tailoring, and a deep sense of pride. Visionary Janell Stephens, founder of Camille Rose, curated a stunning experience filled with flowers, fashion, and fabulous energy.

Honorees included trailblazers across beauty, fashion, and entrepreneurship—each of us celebrated for our contributions to creating space and legacy.

I’m incredibly grateful to Janell and her team for recognizing my work and for building platforms that honor and elevate our stories.

The room was filled with familiar faces and friends who continue to inspire and uplift. Yandy Smith lit up the night in a yellow Oyemwen pantsuit, Monyetta Shaw was elegance personified in black satin Dolce & Gabbana, and the incomparable Derek J and Miss Lawence brought their signature flair to the celebration. Other attendees included my fellow honoree Terri J. Vaughn, Nicci Gilbert, vlogger Lovely Ti, Producer Princess, and makeup artist Latasha Wright.

From the red carpet interviews to the electric dance floor moments, the energy was both celebratory and historic. It was a reminder that our culture drives the narrative—and our presence is the power.

To be acknowledged among such brilliance, on a day as significant as Juneteenth, is something I will never forget. This one’s for the dreamers, the disruptors, and the designers of tomorrow. Keep going. Keep shining. Keep lifting as we climb.

Look: Revolve x Entire Studios

📸: @googleishuman / Getty / @freddyophotos

