Claire’s Life: Inside Day 1 of Essence Fest 2025 with Brunch, Camille Rose Naturals, and Living Single Nostalgia

Posted by Claire Sulmers
Day 1 at Essence Fest felt like a reunion—where you reconnect with familiar faces and the cultural icons who shaped your world. I started the weekend at a brunch hosted by Bevy Smith and H&M, with guests like Tisha Campbell and Living Single stars Erika Alexander and Kim Coles, who just launched a new podcast, Re-Living Single. It was a full-circle moment that reminded me why that show still resonates: it’s smart, funny, and ahead of its time.

Bev Y Smith Claire Sulmers Claires Life Inside Day 1 Of Essence Fest 2025 With Brunch Camille Rose Naturals And Living Single NostalgiaDSC08155
Erika Alexander Claire Sulmers Claires Life Inside Day 1 Of Essence Fest 2025 With Brunch Camille Rose Naturals And Living Single NostalgiaIMG 8276 2

Shows like Living Single weren’t just entertaining—they showed what was possible. Watching confident, career-driven Black women on screen helped shape my vision and, in many ways, inspired my move to New York and the creation of Fashion Bomb Daily. That kind of visibility matters. It plants seeds and opens doors.

Kim Coles Claire Sulmers Claires Life Inside Day 1 Of Essence Fest 2025 With Brunch Camille Rose Naturals And Living Single Nostalgia

After the brunch, I stopped by the Convention Center to explore the booths and take in the style. One standout was Camille Rose Naturals. Their setup was beautiful, and the product line was just as impressive—rich textures, clean ingredients, and a strong sense of identity. Be sure to stop by today for free samples and $10 products all weekend long!

Janell Stephsn Camille Rose Claires Life Inside Day 1 Of Essence Fest 2025 With Brunch Camille Rose Naturals And Living Single NostalgiaIMG 8301
IMG 8300

It was a great example of what makes Essence Fest unique: it’s a space where culture and commerce meet on our terms.

Claires Life Inside Day 1 Of Essence Fest 2025 With Brunch Camille Rose Naturals And Living Single NostalgiaIMG 0105

I’ll be out and about in New Orleans again today—if you see me in my new BWT Good Hair wig, feel free to say hi. Essence Fest is just getting started, and the energy is unmatched.

IMG 8278

Look: Stella Yedia

Hair: Becky with the Good Hair

Shoes: Femme LA

Images: Chastity Morgan

