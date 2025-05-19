Red Hot in Strapless Kellie Ford: The Combs Kids Showcase Style and Strength Amidst the Storm

The Combs Twins stepped out in custom The Kellie Ford gowns for their prom, radiating elegance and confidence in matching red sequined off-the-shoulder looks. The floor-length designs featured a curve-hugging silhouette, subtle train, and dazzling sparkle—turning the driveway into a runway moment.

In the midst of the ongoing Diddy trial storm, the Combs twins leaned on family and celebrated their 2025 Prom with strength and grace. They were seen hanging with their brothers, Quincy, Christian, and Justin, who offered stylish support in laid-back streetwear fits—a reminder that in uncertain times, family remains the ultimate source of unity and joy.

The twins posed beside a sleek black luxury vehicle, showcasing their coordinated glam and prom corsages, capturing the essence of modern Black girl excellence. Their confidence was undeniable, with flawless waves, glowing makeup, and perfectly manicured nails that completed the head-turning ensemble.

Beautiful! Looking just like their mommas.

📸 @obecuatro

