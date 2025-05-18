Celebrities With the Best Brows in 2025

By : Juliet Torres Gonzales

What’s Trending in 2025 Brows

The brow game in 2025 is all about personal expression, ranging from the all-natural to the daringly dramatic. This year, celebrities are not just fashion icons; they are beauty trendsetters, pushing the boundaries of eyebrow artistry. Whether it’s the fluffy soap brows, a daring bleach, or precisely tinted arches, there’s inspiration everywhere. Let’s dive into the top celebrity brow looks of 2025.

Celebrities with the Best Brows:

Zendaya’s Signature Brow Look: Zendaya is celebrated for her fluffy, soap brows that are full yet natural-looking, epitomizing the 2025 trend toward embracing natural beauty. Her look suggests a shift away from overly sculpted brows to those that enhance one’s natural features, making them look effortlessly polished.

Doja Cat’s Signature Brow Look: Doja Cat frequently sports bleached brows, occasionally infused with bursts of color for a dramatic, avant-garde appearance. This bold look reflects the current fascination with personal expression through makeup, encouraging experimentation and breaking traditional beauty norms.

Bella Hadid’s Signature Brow Look: Bella Hadid wears precise, skinny brows that are meticulously defined, a nod to the ’90s beauty trends making a resurgence. Her brows combine nostalgia with modern aesthetics, aligning with the revival of past trends reinterpreted with a contemporary twist.

How to Get Their Brows:

Zendaya’s Brows: Achieve Zendaya’s subtle fullness with an eyebrow tint! This product for example, Godefroy’s Instant Eyebrow Tint, enhances your natural brows without overwhelming them, perfect for achieving a fuller look while keeping it all looking natural. For the best results, apply a light tint and brush upward with a spoolie to mimic her fluffy texture.

Doja Cat’s Brows: To mirror Doja Cat’s adventurous brows, start with Godefroy’s Eyebrow Lightening Kit to bleach your brows, setting the stage for bold color application if desired. This product allows for a dramatic transformation, embracing a fearless approach to eyebrow styling.

Bella Hadid’s Brows: For Bella’s sleek and sculpted look, focus on precision. After tinting with Godefroy’s Instant Eyebrow Tint, define your brows using a thin eyebrow pencil to mimic hair-like strokes—especially along the tail for that signature skinny silhouette. This combo keeps your brows looking sharp and polished all day, just like Bella’s.

Whether you’re inspired by Zendaya’s natural charm, Doja Cat’s bold experiments, or Bella Hadid’s precise definitions, 2025 is all about expressing your unique self through your brows. With Godefroy’s specialized products, achieving these celebrity-endorsed looks is not only possible but also a fun way to engage with the latest trends in beauty. Thanks for reading!