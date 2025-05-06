Rihanna Wore a Black Ann Demeulemeester Look to the MET Gala After-Party

The cat is finally out the bag, and Rihanna is officially expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky. The ‘Fenty Beauty‘ founder debuted her baby bump on the Met Gala red carpet last night, leaving fans in awe. She transitioned from her Marc Jacobs ensemble into an all black Ann Demeulemeester look for the after-party.

On Fashion Bomb daily Instagram page, @atmluestore wrote “we’re in the open belly trimester😍,” while @Thatbeething commented, “It’s twin girls. I just know it. We are getting nieces ya’ll!“😂

Many people have speculated that Rihanna is pregnant, considering that every time she has recently stepped out for an event, she has worn baggy clothes and loose silhouettes. In true Rihanna fashion, she revealed her pregnancy in the most extravagant way.

Now that she no longer has to be discreet, you can see a sense of relief on the Barbadian princess face. Her black Ann Demeulemeester monochromatic ensemble consisted a ruffled silk open top layered with a satin blazer, and skirt that had leather detailing. She accessorized with a black lace drag, a beautiful diamond necklace, and studded earrings. Her diamond rings makes us question whether she and A$AP have secretly tied the knot. She complete her look with black lace Louboutins that were the perfect shoe candy.

We can’t way to see how Rihanna flaunts her pregnancy because we all know that when it comes to maternity fashion, she one of the best to do it!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images