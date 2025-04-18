You Ask, We answer! LaLa Celebrated in a Nude Sheer Alex Perry Mesh Top and Mini Skirt

“You ask, we answer! @Marshawnaa_ says, “Hello where is this look from?”

Leave it to Fashion Bomb daily to answer all your style inquiries. LaLa celebrated with friends earlier in the week donning a nude Alex Perry mesh top with a matching $800 ruched mini skirt.

The TV Personality’s sheer see-through set showcased her toned and curvaceous body, and exuded modern sex-appeal. Her long sleeve body suit was constructed in a light weight stretch fabric and had thumb holes that showed off her coffin nails. The thick waistband of her ruched skirt emphasized her tiny waist, and the mini hemline elongated her legs.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, LALA opted for diamond stud earrings with long beaded tassel necklaces. Her high pony-tail gave her the perfect snatched look, giving her face-card a natural facelift, and more definition.

Whatever Lala beauty secrets are, we definitely want to know. It’s great seeing her glow-up each year as she’s always on point. Her style is the perfect mix of urban luxe meets red-carpet-ready, and it’s evident that she isn’t afraid of turning heads.

What say you? Hot! Or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @tomasherold