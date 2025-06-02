You Ask, we answer! Latto Performed in a Black NiiHai Jumpsuit and Jose Cortes Belt at the Roots Picnic

You ask, we answer! @synclairemichellehair says, “I would like to know details on Latto’s jumpsuit for roots picnic?!”

The 18th annual Roots Picnic took place over the weekend at the Mann Center in Philadelphia, with headliners like Maxwell, and Lenny Kravitz taking the stage, and a diverse lineup of artists including Latto, GloRilla and Jeezy setting the crowd ablaze.

The ‘Big Energy’ rapper was all smiles and in her element while performing in a black NiiHai halter style jumpsuit that had a bodice cutout and silhouette of a cross. Her jumpsuit which retails for $76, was form-fitting showcasing her curvaceous body and sickening abs.

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, her bulls head Jose Cortes belt hung at the hips, and her gold rings were complimentary to her french manicure. When it came down to Latto’s glam, she was a total stunner.

With blonde curls, and baby hair that shaped her face, Latto radiated natural beauty. Her make-up was subtle with feathery lashes and a nude lip that glistened next to her diamond hoop earrings.

We thought this look was on brand for Latto, who enjoys embracing her femininity and stepping out in some of the most seductive looks. We’re also sure 21 Savage is probably somewhere rubbing his hands together like Stevie J. (Wink, Wink)

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @freshhmadeit