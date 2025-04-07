Beyonce Serves Power Chic in White Sculpted Wardrobe NYC Blazer Dress and Amina Muaddi Pumps for Cecred x Ulta Beauty Launch

Beyoncé made a stunning appearance at the launch of her Cécred x Ulta Beauty collaboration, stepping out in a sharp, sculpted blazer dress that radiated power and poise. The $2,000 piece by @wardrobe.nyc featured a strong shoulder silhouette and a tailored fit that highlighted her signature curves, delivering a modern twist on classic power dressing. She completed the look with Amina Muaddi pumpsand $255 AMAVII London sunglasses, styled to perfection by her longtime fashion collaborator, Shiona Turini.

With her hair styled by the legendary Neal Farinah and makeup by Kole, Beyoncé exuded effortless glam while promoting her new haircare line. The entire look felt like a seamless fusion of business, fashion, and beauty—perfectly aligned with her growing empire. The neutral palette and structured tailoring of the ensemble brought elevated simplicity to the red carpet, making it both covetable and commanding.

The ensemble also echoed one of Beyoncé’s previous high-profile fashion moments: her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 campaign. She wore a similar power blazer and stiletto combo, but in black, using fashion as a vehicle to amplify her message of female empowerment.

It’s a strong ensemble!

