Michelle Obama Wore a Earth Brown Paco Rabanne Set and a Black Zimmermann Dress to SXSW

Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama attended South by Southwest (SXSW) in Texas this month where she joined her brother Craig Robinson for a Featured Session.

The ‘Becoming‘ author who we’ve all grown fond of, looked fashionably chic in a brown Paco Rabanne denim set made in Italy. Her cropped denim jacket featured lace-up detailing on her breast pockets, and her straight jeans included a lace-up drawstring fastening.

She paired her ensemble with a black crew neck top that matched with her leather pointy-toe boots. We adored her long black goddess braids, and we couldn’t help but notice her nude stiletto nails. Can we say, Tres Chic!

Taking daytime chic to evening elegance, Michelle later transitioned into a black $650 Zimmermann maxi dress that accentuated her tall frame. Characterized with a knit fabric and v-neckline, her dress had tiered ruffles throughout, adding a feminine appeal.

Her black suede boots added depth and richness to her ensemble, creating a polished look. She accessorized with white earth-tone earrings , and a silver statement ring that featured a jade stone. Her wedding ring was on full display, reminding the media that she and President Obama are in fact still locked in.

We loved seeing Michelle Obama in all her glory, stylishly leaving her mark at SXSW. It’s also great to see her continue to use her platform to lead, inspire, educate, motivate and encourage the next generation.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?