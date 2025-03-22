Kandi Slays in Laquan Smith Black and Red Reverse Blazer Dress and Christian Louboutin Condora Pumps to Promote Othello on Broadway

Kandi Burruss may have exited the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she’s stepped straight into her fashion era—no breaks, no skips. While promoting Othello on Broadway, she’s been serving major style moments, thanks to Daniel Hawkins—the mastermind behind Fantasia’s stunning Color Purple press tour looks. Now Kandi’s picking up the baton and owning the spotlight. She recently stepped out in a $592 LaQuan Smith Reverse Blazer dress:

She completed her look with sheer tights and $995 Christian Loubotuin Condora heels:

Her dress is the definition of party in the back with a reverse blazer design:

Her Condora pumps have a curved heel and patent leather fabrication:

With hair by Janel Smith and makeup by George Miguel Arnone, issa slay!

What do you think?

Her dress is sold out, but you can grab her heels here.

Images: Salvatore DeMaio