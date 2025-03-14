You ask, we answer! Ashanti Posed for the ‘Gram in a Black and White Balmain Dress

You ask, we answer! @_theallure says, “Good evening can you please tell me where Ashanti got this dress from? Thank you!

Ashanti recently posed for the ‘Gram in a black and white $2,590 Balmain Love Letter Striped Knit Minidress styled with a striped print and mock turtleneck. The cursive writing on the left side of Ashanti’s dress added a nice contrast to the stripe design.

Ashanti accessorized with gold statement earrings, and oversized black and gold bangles. Her gold open-toe sandals were adorned with crystals and paired perfectly off the gold zipper hardware of her dress.

Her glam was perfectly done with her straight hair parted to the side with loose curls and her make-up was polished with eye-catching touches that enhanced her natural features.

We thought Ashanti looked so bomb in her Balmain dress and after just giving birth in July of last year, her snatch back game is too real!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction