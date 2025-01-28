You Ask, We Answer! KeKe Palmers Stepped Out in a Black $15, 231 Schiaparelli Shearling Biker Jacket at a Brooklyn Nets Game

@Prettyeeer writes, ” It’s the ginger and jacket for me!!! Deets on the good Sis jacket, please!” Leave it to Fashion Bomb daily to answer your fashion inquiries in the nick of time.

“One of Them Days” actress Keke Palmer is in her prime, and the multitalented artist was captured attending a Brooklyn Nets Game in a black edgy biker jacket by Schiaparelli.

Opting for a casually chic look with a black cropped top and light blue denim jeans, KeKe effortlessly embodied glamour. Her auburn hair was laid to perfection, enhancing her milk chocolate complexion and almond shape eyes.

The $15,231 Schiaparelli biker jacket that Keke donned is made from a smooth black leather and has a removable tan shearling collar. The quilting detailing on her jacket adds a nice texture, and the jewel belt buckle give her biker jacket the perfect luxe factor.



Keke Palmer is becoming one of our favorite fashionistas, and we love seeing her glow up. We also appreciate the element of class and modesty that comes with her interchangeable style.

Fashion Bomb reader @cocohippie shared, “I’d have to be outside 24 straight hours in this outfit 😂 this is too fly,” while @roxanne_star expressed, “Whoever has been styling her lately needs a raise. But $15k for this crop jacket 😮‍💨.”

With her latest movie “One of Them Days” being a breakout hit in theaters; we know that 2025 is bound to have great things in store for Keke Palmer and we can’t wait to see it!

Photo Credit: @4shots.iv