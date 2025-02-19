KeKe Palmer Wore a White $7,250 Strapless Illusion Shirt Gown to the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors

KeKe Palmer is turning heads left and right, and last night she attended the 7th annual American Black Film Festival Honors in Los Angeles where she stunned attendees in a white $7,250 Balmain dress.

The event which celebrates and showcases black talent in the film and television industry brought out a slew of celebs including Tika Sumpter, Aaron Pierre and LisaRaye McCoy.

The Balmain Strapless Illusion Shirt gown that KeKe opted for looked impressive on the ‘Master of Me’ author. Apart of Olivier Rousteing’s Resort 2025 collection, the bustier dress bore a distinct resemblance to a classic white button up with a modern twist.

Keke’s long-sleeve cotton dress consisted of a poplin texture, and draping throughout for a wrap silhouette. Her thigh-high slit added sex appeal, showcasing her black stilettos. We adored her gold bee pendent that matched perfectly with her gold button cuffs.

Our fashion bombers and bombshells were so here for KeKe’s latest red carpet look. In a video of the actress posted to Fashion Bomb daily’s instagram page that has already amassed 17K likes, fans shared their admiration for Hollywood’s leading lady.

@mor_of_nunu shared, “She constantly been on our necks and I love it,” while @famegeneration expressed, “This woman is one of the hardest young black female entertainment artist ever. Keke knows how to keep going and Hollywood loves her. 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 “

This Balmain dress was so glamorous on Keke Palmer and from her auburn hair down to her pumps, she literally ATE!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Backgrid

Video: @deciphermagazine