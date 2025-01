Mufasa actor Aaron Pierre stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show wearing a $2,217 Paul Smith navy leather jacket.

The jacket features a minimalist design with a prominent central zipper and classic collar, for a modern and sophisticated look.

Find a link to purchase here and see the jacket in motion below:

Hot! What do you think?

🎥 #jenniferhudsonshow #aaronpierre #aaronpierrefbd