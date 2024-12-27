FABY’s Best of 2024: Vote for the Most Fashionable Couple Including Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors, Ashanti & Nelly + More!

Love was in the air this year and it was great to see some of our favorite fashionable couples styling and profiling in coordinated looks.

From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky who showcased their individuality, to Meagan Good and her beau Jonathan Major who displayed unity on the red carpet, below are a list of the most stylish couples who were boo’d up all year long.

Ahead, read more and be sure to vote for your favorite fashion bomb couple of the year!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky told us it’s because “she’s a fashion killa and he’s a trendy n*gga,” and that couldn’t be further from the truth. The fashionable duo, who shares two sons RZA, and Riot showed us the importance of individuality, and owning your style. With both of them being Puma ambassadors, we saw both of them incorporate athleisure-wear into the wardrobe. We also saw them serve the hottest designer looks from Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton, while maintaining their own distinct identities. Not to mention that if anyone show us the power of bomb accessories this year, it’s was undoubtedly these two.

Savannah & Lebron James

Savannah and Lebron James have been holding each other down since their high-school years, and they’ve come quite a long way since their first date at Outback Steakhouse. After all these years, and three children later, it great to see that Savannah is still Lebron’s sweetheart. Whether they’re sitting court side together at a basketball game, or attending the MET gala, these two are always fashionably locked in.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Major’s put a ring on it y’all, and it’s so great to see Meagan Good glowing and genuinely happy. The couple who met inside of a unisex bathroom at the Ebony Power 100 event 2-years ago debuted their engagement at this year’s event which felt like a full circle moment. From Jonathan Majors being suited and booted with baker boy hats to his bae donning the most exquisite gowns, we saw their incredible chemistry on full display.

Ashanti & Nelly

They say, “If you love someone, let them go and if they come back, then it was meant to be,” and after 20-years Nelly and Ashanti have chose to rekindle their love affair. It was great to see this hip-hop couple reunite last year, and even more blissful to see them welcome their precious bundle of joy in July. From Ashanti wearing bold colors, and mink coats, to Nelly staying true in his Air Force 1’s and Jordans, their styles compliment each other, and standout in any setting.

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaior

You know what happens when Alabama and Jamaica meet? A love affair that’s sure to stand the test time and Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Kaior are showing us how it’s done. The couple that met back in 2010 on the set of the rapper music video “911 Emergency,” have been going strong ever since. From the Jamaican beauty showing her fierce side in animal print, and architectural dresses to Gucci Mane giving his name justice in the most luxe suits, it’s evident that they’re a whole vibe.

Joey Badass & Serayah

Joey Badass and Serayah are the couple that we didn’t know we needed, and black love never looked so darn good. When it came down to their coordinated looks this year, think rich gold monochromatic hues, island inspired looks and avant-garde evening wear. If you thought they came with the heat this year, we can’t wait to see how they show out in 2025!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Does anyone hear wedding bells? Because we sure do when it comes down to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. We think the mega superstar just may have found her match and we’ve loved witnessing their love union. From Taylor attending Kansas City Chief games in red jerseys and bomber jackets to represent her man, to Travis getting into character on stage in costume attire, there’s nothing these two won’t do to support each other.

Steve & Marjorie Harvey

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie Harvey are the OG’s who you look up to when it comes to fruitful love unions. They dated each other back in the day, and years later chose to give their love another shot. We loved seeing their joined families on vacation over the summer in some of the chicest and dapper summer looks. Steve represented for fashionable men everywhere in linen and silk sets, while Marjorie served all white looks and designers accessories from Hermes and Loewe.

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continue to inspire fans with their love and fashion sense. This year, they have been seen at numerous high-profile events, glittering in bespoke gowns and tailored tuxes. It’s clear this Fashion Bomb Couple loves to have fun, and adores shining together, no matter the occasion.

Monique & Melvin Rodriguez

Mielle Organics Co-Founders Monique and Melvin’s relationship has blossomed in the public eye this year, with their fashion choices reflecting their playful personalities. Monique, often styled by her long-time collaborator Jeremy Haynes, has embraced bold prints and vibrant colors, while Melvin opts for classic looks with a modern twist. Their appearances together, whether on stage or at events, highlight their strong bond and shared love for fashion, making them a couple that resonates with many fans and consumers.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the quintessential Hollywood couple, captivating audiences with their charm and style in 2024. Blake’s outfits, frequently styled by the talented Elizabeth Saltzman, have been the talk of the town, with her ability to mix high fashion with approachable looks. Ryan complements her with his effortless style, often seen in chic casual wear and sharp suits. Their playful banter on social media adds to their allure, making them a beloved couple in the eyes of fans.

Miracle Watts and Ty Leplay

Miracle Watts and Ty Leplay have become a dynamic couple in 2024, captivating fans with their stylish presence and love story. Miracle, often styled by the talented Ayo M. Olubunmi, showcases a blend of elegance and boldness in her fashion choices, whether it’s for public appearances or casual outings. Ty complements her aesthetic with his own flair, often seen in trendy yet sophisticated attire. Their social media showcases playful moments and heartfelt messages, making them a couple that resonates deeply with their followers.

Sarah Jakes and Toure Roberts

Can you be sanctified and slay? Sarah Jakes and Toure Roberts prove that you definitely can. With the creative direction of J. Bolin, each photo shoot looks like it could be out of a magazine or a movie, with the duo in coordinating looks with a picture perfect backdrop to match. It will be hard to top their moves in 2024; we’ll have to see what 2025 brings.

