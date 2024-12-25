FABY’S Best of 2024: Vote for Fashionista of the Year Including Cardi B, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez & More!

‘Tis the season to vote for your favorite fashionista of the year!

From haute couture, and attending runways shows, to setting trends and turning heads, the women below have earned their right to be considered “Fashionista of the Year!”

With 6 days left until the end of 2024, and our annual 2025 Faby’s Awards approaching on February 8th, we are leaving it in our Fashion Bombshells and Bombers hands to vote for their favorite celebrities in their respective categories.

Ahead, see the celebs who made it to our “Fashionista of the Year” list, and vote for who you think holds the title below:

Cardi B

Cardi B has had quite an eventful year! From giving birth to her third child, to taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, we couldn’t get enough of her fashion-forward ensembles this year. The Bronx-native has really come into her own skin, and it’s great to see how her style has evolved over the years. Her ability to transition from streetwear to haute couture in such a seamless way makes Cardi B a fashion chameleon. From Kollin Carter curating the hottest looks, and Tokyo Stylez giving her hair the perfect tease, to her make-up artist Erika La Pearl serving a nasty beat, Cardi B’s glam team is a triple threat.

Beyonce

After her Renaissance tour last year, one would have thought that Beyoncé would have taken a break, however that’s quite the contrary. From releasing her first country album Cowboy Carter, to debuting her hair care line Cécred, and presenting a Whisky brand entitled SirDavis, Queen B is still on her throne. We have to give her credit for fully stepping into character this year with some of the chicest cowgirl looks from designers including Louis Vuitton, Luar, Balmain, and Versace. If anyone’s sure to keep us on our toes, it’s Beyoncé who keeps the tracks coming, and the looks flowing.

Keke Palmer

Watch out ya’ll because KeKe Palmer is confidently stepping into her girl boss era, and she’s on the brink of taking over the entertainment industry. From acting and podcasting, to rocking some of the most tailored and polished looks, it’s clear to see that she can pull off anything. After all, designer Sergio Hudson did proclaim Keke Palmer as his muse, which say’s quite a lot. What we adore most about her style is her ability make a statement and her willingness to take risks. We don’t think there’s ever been a time when we didn’t seeing Keke slaying from head to toe.

Blake Lively

“It Ends With US” actress Blake Lively is undeniably a glamour girl, and her style can be best described as timeless and elegant. It’s evident that she knows what looks best on her model physique, and whether she’s wearing an all white monochromatic look, or walking the red carpet in a floral number, Blake always seizes each moment. In addition to her fabulous outfits, she is also involved in sustainable initiatives including her clothing brand “WearLively” that uses recycled materials to make high quality fabrics. We love a fashionable and eco-friendly gal!

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland told us back in 2007 that she was “going to bump like this,” but we had no idea that she was going to bump like this! The ‘Coffee” singer has been looking snatched all year long, and representing for all the chocolate beauties. If you recall, back in February, her stylist Wilford Lenov took home our Faby’s Stylist of the Year award, and his award was well deserved. Let’s just say, if you thought Kelly shut it down last year, this year she came back in full force.

Ciara

Ciara’s glow up is so real, and we just love that for her! If anyone’s family goals, it’s her and Russell Wilson and their beautiful children. From attending football games to red carpets, and jet setting in some of the most fashionable looks, CiCi is forever leveling up. For someone who gave birth to her fourth child back in December 2023, her snatch back game is too real. Her sporty chic wardrobe that consist of streetwear and urban influences, set’s her style apart from the rest. If there’s one aspect we love most about Ciara’s style it’s the fusion of femininity and athleticism.

JLO

Jenny From the Block does not play when it comes to showing up and showing out, and Jennifer Lopez has been a showstopper all year long. Despite filing for divorce from her estranged husband Ben Affleck, based on how incredible she looked on the carpets and while doing press for her latest films, one would have never noticed. At the Golden Globes she set the tone for 2024 in a pink Nicole+Felicia gown, and at Paris Fashion Week she showed off just how fierce she is in Dior couture.

Teyana Taylor

Bold, daring and unafraid to switch it up from time to time, Teyana Taylor is blazing her own trail in the fashion industry. and her mesmerizing looks are to be prized. Whether she was in Rick Owens LaQuan Smith or Roberto Cavalli, this year we saw Teyana embrace her femininity in strapless gowns, cutout garments, and silk fabrics. From running The Auntie Productions, to traveling around the world and inspiring others, Teyana is undoubtedly a fashion icon–Period!

Demi Moore

Hollywood’s finest Demi Moore has been in the game since the late 80’s and she has proven over the last few decades that she is a force to be reckoned with. With her boundary breaking and thought-provoking looks, she exudes legendary realness. As someone who ages gracefully, she has a radical beauty that gets better with time. Let’s be honest, If anyone has been showing the girls how to do it over the years, it’s certainly Demi Moore.

Photo Credit: Getty Images, Backgrid, IG Reproduction

Yung Miami

Yung Miami has certainly come into her own, with the growth of her podcast Caresha Please. Her looks, styled by KC Experience, have toed the line of sassy and chic, with the young mogul wearing pieces by Alaia, Alexander Mcqueen, and more. Not one to slow down, Miami keeps it hot. We can’t wait to see how her career continues to flourish in 2025 and beyond.

Rihanna

No Fashionista of the Year round up is ever complete without our Bajan Bombshell, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty. The mother of two and street style fixture shows that her reign just won’t let up as she continues to expand her beauty, lingerie, and hair empire. Though she told an interviewer that she is “ghetto as f*ck,” her clothes are anything but, brimming over with vintage Dior, YSL, Fendi, accessorized to the hilt with gold, diamonds, and belts. More than her clothes, Rihanna’s confidence and personality always shine through, allowing her to slay anything she wears–effortlessly.

Zendaya

Getty

If Zendaya were not an actress, she could certainly be a super model! With the eye of image architect Law Roach curating her style, Zendaya has had many iconic moments in 2024, from the archival Fall 1995 Couture Mugler Robot Suit she wore to promote Dune 2 to the many tennis perfect custom looks she sported to spread the word about the Challengers movie. Zendaya commits to looks and takes risks, channeling style icons of the past while paving the way to her own icon status.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross eats, sleeps, and breathes fashion. It’s obvious in everything from her mirror selfies where she sports everything from Loewe to archival Louis Vuitton to her red carpet looks. Ms. Ross walked the runway when she was a teenager and now the world is her runway, as she captivates her fans with endless chic ensembles.

Lala Anthony

What’s not to love about Lala? The girl’s girl is always at the hottest events, taking meticulous care with her looks by Y Project, Rick Owens, and Jacquemus. Her love of style has landed her as the official Met Gala red carpet host for the past 2 Years. We can’t wait to see what 2025 brings!

Vote for your favorite ‘Fashionista of the Year’ below:

And RSVP to TheFabys.eventbrite.com. Want to sponsor?

Email events@FashionBombDaily.com.