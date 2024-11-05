On the Scene at the LACMA Art + Film Gala: Kim Kardashian in a White Gucci Dress, Law Roach in a Maroon Ferragamo Suit, Viola Davis in a Black Gucci Gown + More

A star-studded event that combined luxury art and Hollywood’s finest set the tone for the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Co-chaired by Leonardo Di Caprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, the event brought out a slew of celebrities that put their best fashion foot forward.

There was a surplus of celebs who arrived in Gucci getups including Kim Kardashian, Yara Shahidi, and Viola Davis.

Kim was the yin, to Viola’s yang in an all white Gucci gown that had a deep v-neck plunge neckline. Most notably was her amethyst Garrard cross necklace once worn by Prince Diana.

Contrary to all white, Viola stunned in a black sequins gown that was absolutely breathtaking. Shahidi also looked elegant in her chocolate brown Gucci gown that embodied regality.

Leave it to Law Roach to make a statement in a maroon colored double-breasted Ferragamo suit. He looked polished and pristine as per usual and we loved his blonde short doo for a change.

Rachel Zoe looked sensational in a gold Lever Couture gown that looked like it could have been made for Beyonce. Her gown undoubtedly commanded attention and was strikingly beautiful.

Speaking of beauty, Blake Lively was an instant hit in her Tamara Ralph beaded dress that was complimented with an elongated orange cape that hung off her shoulders. Her ensemble felt youthful and quite magical.

Coleman Domingo and mama Tina Knowles took power suits to a whole new level in their all black Gucci suits. Domingo, looked handsome and dapper in his monogram Gucci suit jacket, and Knowles looked ultra fabulous with feather detailing at the sleeves of her suit. Her embellished pumps tied her look together effortlessly.

What say you? Hot! OR HMM…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images