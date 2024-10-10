The Met Gala’s 2025 Theme: Superfine, Tailoring Black Style with Co-Chairs Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky, and Lebron James

The Met Museum recently announced their 2025 theme: “Superfine, Tailoring Black Style,” drawing inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

According to Vogue, “The exhibit will explore the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day.” The 2025 #MetGala chairs are all #blackmen : Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour will co-chair the 2025 Gala, alongside honorary chair LeBron James.

At a press conference about the exhibit, Pharrell said, “We are the survivors of what is perhaps the most intense hardships, trials, and tribulations to ever bedevil a group of human beings. Not only did we survive, we carried music, culture, the beauty and the universal language across an ocean and a quadruple century. That’s what this year’s Met Gala will celebrate. Us. We are a museum.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Hopefully the exhibit will also celebrate one of the most iconic black dandies of the 21st century: Andre Leon Talley.

We also hope that Dapper Dan will be given his flowers for his contributions to the culture and black Dandyism.

And if the exhibit does not, guests undoubtedly will.

At face value, this is exciting!

We know that black style is electric, though often overlooked and imitated in the fashion industry. We can only hope that next year’s gala will be a true celebration of black style and black designers–a change we’ve been calling for for years. And you know Fashion Bomb Daily has to be in the building.

What do you think?