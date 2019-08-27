In anticipation for Fall (well, some of us) there’s nothing like a comfy hoodie you can throw on, to block the cool, while still looking cool. Most Bombshells love to keep it simple with their clothing, but also keep it cute nonetheless, and Fashion Nova of course got you covered. Zonnique wore Fashion Nova’s ‘In My Dreams’ Camel Hoodie, and we’re loving how it’s paired with black pants and booties for a clean look. Snags yours for here for just $33, Bombshells!
Zonnique Pullins Looked the Comfiest in this Fashion Nova Teddy Hoodie
