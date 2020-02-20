Zoey Deutch Shines Bright in a Sharp Yellow Alex Perry Boyfriend Blazer-Wide Leg Pants Suit & Matching Pointy Toe Christian Louboutin Pumps

It’s worthy Thursday devoted Fashion Bombers and Bombshells! Today our favorite trend highlight is the classic wide leg pants suit. The timeless look is back in full effect for all seasons, in various colors and prints including popular ones for the year of fuchsia, cobalt blue, purple, pink, and red. Tropical and animal prints are also at the top of the runway couture list.

The style stand out and look of the day goes to the classy and stylish actress Zoey Deutch. The lovely California native was spotted in a fantastic yellow wide leg pants suit by elite designer Alex Perry, styled impeccably by Elizabeth Stewart. The oversized look of the streamlined yet slim fit boyfriend blazer is a favorite update to the traditional suit. The new improvements also include a sexy bikini inspired top to match, and slim fit wide leg & high waisted pants.

Deutch effortlessly complimented her ensemble with matching canary yellow Christian Louboutin pointy toe pumps, minimal jewels and subtle gorgeous pastel pink makeup. Her hair was styled into a sophisticated, mid-length blunt & sleek bob.

Celebrity hair stylist Gregory Russell added a middle part to the reddish colored chic cut, polishing the look beyond perfection. What do you think of her style statement!? See more amazing looks we love, follow Fashion Bomb Daily now for more up to date looks in hair, makeup and fashion at your finger tips!