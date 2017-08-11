Young Thug is the newest face of Adidas Originals! To celebrate his appointment, he slipped on an Adidas Kimono, created by Gabby and styled by Zoe Dupree.
Young Thug is known to push gender boundaries when it comes to clothing. He famously wore a dress on the cover of his mixtape, Jeffery.
When we interviewed Young Thug in March, he cited Prince as one of his style inspirations.
Legendary Prince unabashedly embraced a stereotypical feminine aesthetic of ruffled shirts, curled coifs, and even high heeled boots.
Clothes are simply a form of expression, and artists should be able to push boundaries as they choose. The best push boldly, regardless of judgment.
What do you think of Young Thug’s latest campaign?
Young Thug Wears Kimono to Announce New Adidas Appointment, Continues to Push Discussion of Gender Fluidity
