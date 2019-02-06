You Should Know: Harlem Fashion Week’s Upcoming Show on February 16th and Their Mission With a Bold Statement!

Written by: Jennet Jusu (@TheJusuQuench) | Fashion Bomb Intern

It was all a dream…once deferred. With a mission to provide a platform for the rich culture that derives from Harlem, much like the renaissance fellow innovative Harlemites revolutionized in the 1920s, Harlem Fashion Week is a groundbreaking and grand reveal of a new reform. Not only does Harlem Fashion Week help diversify fashion, it infuses the beautiful mediums that shapes African-Americans as a people. Through the expressive forms of art, literature, music and fashion that Harlem has served as an epicenter for, they vow to present a new era for emerging businesses to cultivate and further their growth in the industry. Such an event that provides fruitful knowledge on business education and designing, only perpetuates the aspiring who push the growth of the aspirers. Which is ultimately their main goal. By harnessing the amazing talent and skill that the people of Harlem and globally can provide, since then they have made it a community effort to orchestrate such an event that bridges the variance the heart of Downtown, New York has to offer with Uptown’s stylishly clever presence.

In its fifth year, HFW production of innovative runway shows has given emerging designers an opportunity to showcase their work to the frontrunners of fashion, with features in major media publications including Vogue Italia, Essence and Paper Magazine just to name a few. Where an emerging designer competition takes place as well for celebrity judges to give their expertise, judgement and aid in solidifying a stepping stone for said individuals competing. Harlem Fashion Week, while paying homage to our enriching black heritage, continues to revitalizes the 21st century dreamers in the name of fashion.

Photography: Vonecia Carswell /Mich Cardin

Harlem Fashion Week’s upcoming show is February 16th @ Museum of the City of New York!