Who Wore it Better? Tammy Rivera vs. Toya Wright in Fashion Nova’s Striped Off the Shoulder Dress

Fashion Bomb fashionistas love Fashion Nova! Even if they spend on bags, shoes, and coats, they certainly get greats looks for less at FN!

To whit, Toya Wright and Tammy Rivera, who were spied hitting the town in the same striped off the shoulder dress from the brand:



While Tammy opted for nude Christian Louboutin pumps, Toya went for rocker chic in booties and a Hermes bag.

Similar dresses from the site, like this Patsy off the shoulder dress, are a serious steal at only $35.



At any rate, both ladies look great! It works for them both, no matter the occasion.

