Who Wore it Better? Tammy Rivera vs. Toya Wright in Fashion Nova’s Striped Off the Shoulder Dress

Fashion Bomb fashionistas love Fashion Nova! Even if they spend on bags, shoes, and coats, they certainly get greats looks for less at FN!

To whit, Toya Wright and Tammy Rivera, who were spied hitting the town in the same striped off the shoulder dress from the brand:


While Tammy opted for nude Christian Louboutin pumps, Toya went for rocker chic in booties and a Hermes bag.
Similar dresses from the site, like this Patsy off the shoulder dress, are a serious steal at only $35.

At any rate, both ladies look great! It works for them both, no matter the occasion.
See even more fly dresses at FashionNova.com.

What do you think?

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Who Wore it Better? Amber Rose vs. Christina Milian in Louis Vuitton Spicy Sandals Who Wore it Better? Jennifer Hudson vs. Alesha Dixon in DSquared2’s Yellow Colby One Shoulder Ruffle Dress Who Wore it Better? Christina Milian vs. Teyana Taylor in Fashion Nova’s Stupid in Love Chocolate Satin Dress Who Wore it Better? Remy Ma vs Fantasia in Intertwine Collection’s Pink Ruffle Dress Dress It Up or Dress It Down: Chanel West Coast and Miss Nikki Baby in Fashion Nova’s Bondoc Biker Short Set

  • Instagram

    • Shares