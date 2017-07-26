Who Wore It Better: Lady Gaga vs Cardi B In Versace’s Spring 2017 Multicolor Paneled Jumpsuit

Cardi B rocked the ‘Gram in a curve accenting Versace Spring 2017 Multicolor Paneled Jumpsuit, previously worn by Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI in February.
While Lady Gaga enlivened the look with a statement Moschino leather football shaped handbag, black block heeled sandals paired with a long matching windbreaker, Cardi kept the styling simple, opting for a pair of Hanifa Zoila bronze sandals.
The vibrant jumpsuit hails from the Spring 2017 collection. It features paneled detailing in black, green and purple.
I love this jumpsuit and both ladies look Bomb!
What do you think?