Who Wore It Better? Jenny Slate vs. Kelly Rowland in Alice McCall’s Fall 2017 Floral-Printed Fringe Detail My All Skirt and Dream Lover Fringe Detail Top

Actress Jenny Slate went for bold at the Despicable Me 3 Los Angeles premiere in the same Alice McCall Fall 2017 Floral-Printed Fringe Detail My All Skirt and Dream Lover Fringe Detail Top that Kelly Rowland wore for the latest episode of The Voice Australia:

While Jenny enlivened the look with fab metallic ankle strap footwear, Kelly opted for Gianvito Rossi black open toe ankle strap sandals and a chic gold cuff. The sleek floral print ensemble hails from the Fall 2017 collection and features statement fringe detailing.

I love this set and both ladies rocked it, but if I had to choose, Kelly will definitely snag the gold!

What do you think?

