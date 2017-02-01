Winter 2017 Style Inspirations: 4 Chic Super Bowl Outfit Ideas

Super Bowl LI takes place this Sunday in Houston. Whether you’re rooting for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons, or you’re just gathering with friends to watch the game and catch the halftime show, get your Super Bowl fashion fix with today’s stylish looks.

Cheer on the New England Patriots in a graphic football t-shirt and distressed white skinny jeans.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-chic-super-bowl-outfit-ideas-r13-oversized-distressed-denim-jacket-givenchy-shark-lock-wedge-boots-celine-phantom-bag-gucci-square-frame-rhinestone-sunglassesAdd a chic feel to this casual look with a pair of grey Givenchy Shark Lock wedge boots, a red leather handbag, and distressed oversized denim jacket.

If you’re a Falcons fan, keep it tomboy chic in a pair of patchwork military cargo pants and a simple white tee.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-chic-super-bowl-outfit-ideas-saint-laurent-varsity-jacket-ronald-van-der-kemp-patchwork-cargo-pants-nike-field-air-force-1-sneakers-gucci-dionysus-shoulder-bagDress up the look with a pair of black pumps or olive high top sneakers, a top-handle leather handbag, black and white varsity jacket, and an Atlanta Falcons pom pom beanie.

Rock out to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance in a Gaga graphic tee and biker blue jeans.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-chic-super-bowl-outfit-ideas-zara-faux-leather-jacket-balmain-destroyed-biker-jeans-christian-louboutin-so-kate-patent-leather-pumps-chanel-rainbow-boy-bagComplete the look with a pastel blue faux leather jacket, white patent leather pumps, and a rainbow hue shoulder bag.

And if you’re not a football fan, but still plan to take in the Super Bowl festivities, dress in a rose-embroidered sweatshirt and black skinny jeans.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-chic-super-bowl-outfit-ideas-off-white-rose-embroidered-sweatshirt-saint-laurent-sac-de-jour-tote-balenciaga-race-runner-sneakerKeep the look cute and casual with a pair of red sneakers, a small black leather tote, and chic accessories.

What do you think of this year’s Super Bowl Sunday looks? Who’s excited to watch this year’s game?

Danielle Nicole

Danielle Nicole is an LA native, a self professed shopaholic, and Fashion Bomb Daily's resident stylist.

Wait! There's More!

_3-what-to-wear-to-church-e what to wear to church easter sunday 2013Spring 2013 Style Inspiration: What to Wear to Church on Easter Sunday What to Wear to a NASCAR RaceSpring 2013 Style Inspiration: What to Wear to a NASCAR Race What to Wear for Your Birthday Fall EditionFall 2013 Style Inspiration: What to Wear For Your Birthday Sweet 16 2Fall 2013 Style Inspiration: What to Wear to a Sweet Sixteen Party (as an Adult) What to Wear On a Girls' Trip to LA Ruthie Davis Resort 2014 Judith Leiber Couture Whitman Anaconda Clutch Bag Chloe Fitted Blazer French Connection Winter Song Strapless JumpsuitWinter 2014 Style Inspiration: What to Wear On A Girls Trip To Los Angeles

  • Instagram

    • Shares