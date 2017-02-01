Winter 2017 Style Inspirations: 4 Chic Super Bowl Outfit Ideas

Super Bowl LI takes place this Sunday in Houston. Whether you’re rooting for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons, or you’re just gathering with friends to watch the game and catch the halftime show, get your Super Bowl fashion fix with today’s stylish looks.

Cheer on the New England Patriots in a graphic football t-shirt and distressed white skinny jeans.

Add a chic feel to this casual look with a pair of grey Givenchy Shark Lock wedge boots, a red leather handbag, and distressed oversized denim jacket.



If you’re a Falcons fan, keep it tomboy chic in a pair of patchwork military cargo pants and a simple white tee.

Dress up the look with a pair of black pumps or olive high top sneakers, a top-handle leather handbag, black and white varsity jacket, and an Atlanta Falcons pom pom beanie.



Rock out to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime performance in a Gaga graphic tee and biker blue jeans.

Complete the look with a pastel blue faux leather jacket, white patent leather pumps, and a rainbow hue shoulder bag.



And if you’re not a football fan, but still plan to take in the Super Bowl festivities, dress in a rose-embroidered sweatshirt and black skinny jeans.

Keep the look cute and casual with a pair of red sneakers, a small black leather tote, and chic accessories.



What do you think of this year’s Super Bowl Sunday looks? Who’s excited to watch this year’s game?