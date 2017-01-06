Winter 2017 Style Inspiration: 4 Stylish Ways to Wear Camo

Camouflage is making a chic return to the style scene this season. Not to say that it ever really went away because I still have an over-sized army jacket and a pair of fitted cargo pants hanging in my closet. But the military-inspired print is taking a new spin with colorful fur-lined parkas, stylish handbags, and distressed tees and sweatshirts just to name a few.  If you’re in need of some ideas on how to update your camo look, try-on today’s style inspirations.

Rock an oversized camo-print button down over a white tank top and black suede pants.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-stylish-ways-to-wear-camo-sean-john-camo-print-flight-shirt-balmain-black-suede-pants-givenchy-shark-wedge-bootsComplete the look with a pair of Givenchy Shark wedge boots, a mini chain-trim shoulder bag, and gold jewelry.

Pair an olive hued jumper with distressed white skinny jeans and a plush olive green fur vest.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-stylish-ways-to-wear-camo-max-moi-rabbit-fur-gilet-givenchy-antigona-mini-satchel-saint-laurent-camo-tribute-sandalAdd the finishing touch with an olive leather mini handbag, camo print heels, and bold accessories.

Dress up a camo, leopard-print collared shirt with a sleek leather mini skirt and a suede fitted double-breasted blazer.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-stylish-ways-to-wear-camo-balmain-suede-fitted-blazer-blk-dnm-leather-mini-skirt-saint-laurent-classic-jane-sandal-chanel-quilted-chevron-boy-shoulder-bagAdd a quilted chevron shoulder bag, black ankle-strap sandals, and a popping pink lip for a chic finish.

Lastly, accent a denim-on-denim look with a faux fur-lined camo jacket and a pair of lace-up ankle boots.

winter-2017-style-inspiration-4-stylish-ways-to-wear-camo-boohoo-charlotte-faux-fur-trim-camo-jacket-chanel-electric-blue-boy-bag-gianvito-rossi-lace-up-ankle-bootsPull the look together with a pop of color with an electric blue handbag, a cheeky phone case, and a matching manicure.

What do you think of today’s camo infused looks? I for one am glad that camo is back in style. Gives me the chance to rework some of my old pieces for a fresh look. Comment below and tell us, how you would wear the military-inspired print.

