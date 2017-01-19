Winter 2017 Shopping: 10 Punchy Puffer Jackets Under $200 You Need Right Now!

The rising popularity of the puffer jacket is all the rage on the concrete catwalk! We’ve spotted our favorite style stars rocking this 90s-inspired trend and, with a few modern touches, this winter essential has transformed from “tomboy geek” to “ultra chic”.

Keep reading to see our budget-friendly picks for under $200!

1) Joe Fresh’s Reversible Puffer Jacket in Dark Blue, $20

Add a playful touch to your outerwear with this pick by Joe Fresh which boasts an allover floral print, a full front zipper and two front welt pockets. Purchase it here!

2) IVY PARK’s Metallic Puffer Coat, $200

Beyoncé stopped the world with the release of her highly-anticipated IVY PARK collection! With a slew of affordable athleisure pieces that double as street style gold, the superstar outdid herself in designing this Silver Metallic Puffer Coat. Cop yours now!

3) Forever 21’s Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket, $78

For our bombshells who tend to gravitate towards no-fuss, versatile picks, this one’s for you!

4) Make Me Chic’s Vintage Lightweight Puffer Jacket, $64

If you’re not into the oversized look of voluminous puffer jackets, opt for a more toned down approach that features colorful graphic designs while giving a nod to the 70’s.

5) Topshop’s Pink Camo Puffer Jacket, $130

Topshop is an excellent source for cutting-edge style. The brand’s trendy aesthetic is perfect for fashionistas who love to make a statement and this camo-drenched number is no different! Pair it with a layered velvet slip dress for eclectic feels or dark wash skinny jeans for easy, weekend fun. Get it here!

6) ASOS’s Puffa Oversized Collarless Padded Jacket in Velvet, $110

Puffer jackets in bold colors are also a hot commodity. With a luscious velvet texture and oversized features, be prepared to encounter some serious outfit envy in this hard-to-miss pick!

7) Missguided’s Petite Green Satin Longline Puffa Coat, $117

As cooler temps continue to plague our cities, stay warm with Missguided’s Green Satin Longline Puffa Coat. Need help in the styling department? Take a cue from the model and whip out those high socks and ankle boots!

8) Urban Outfitter’s Light Before Dark Metallic Gold Puffer Jacket, $118

After spotting Kendall Jenner in a show-stopping gold puffer jacket from Ports 1961, we’ve searched aimlessly to find our own versions. So, thanks to Urban Outfitters, we can all shimmer and shine like a supermodel! Get yours here!

9) New Look’s Bright Pink Puffer Jacket, $62

Color enthusiasts rejoice! We’ve unearthed this eye-catching selection to fit your fancy!

10) Clothes Cheap’s Stylish Stand Collar Quilted Down Coat, $36

Ice white accents are timeless wardrobe essentials. Honestly, you can dress them up or you can dress them down; however, with an ounce of faux-fur realness, this universal piece will jazz up any of your comfy winter looks.

What do you think? See any pieces worth purchasing?

Signing Out — Esmesha