Winter 2016 Style Inspiration: What to Wear For New Year’s Eve

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in the new year! If your New Year’s Eve plans include a little glitz and glamour, get some ideas on what to wear with today’s style inspirations.

Ring in the new year in an embellished velvet mini dress accented by embroidered metallic suede sandals.

Jazz up the look with a dragon and tassel detail perspex box clutch, long gold chain thread-through earrings, and a metallic manicure.



Pair a red halter neck jumpsuit with a white double-breasted blazer for a chic and sophisticated New Year’s Eve look.

Add flirty details with a cheeky glitter clutch, gold strappy sandals, and a popping red lip.



Give your look a menswear inspired spin with a sequin blazer and a pair of cropped satin pants.

Complete the look with a glitter bow box clutch, crystal-embellished sandals, and sparkling jewelry.



Pile on the glitz in a shimmering gold sequin dress and a pair of crystal-embellished pink satin pumps.

Add a touch of glamour with a frilly pink feather coat, an embellished gold box clutch, and a pair of gold cluster sunburst double-drop earrings.



Work a striped metallic mini dress and glittery triple-strap sandals for a fun and festive look.

Add the finishing touch with a black and gold geometric box clutch, gold fringe earrings, and a sparkly glitter mani.



And that’s it! What do you think of today’s New Year’s Eve inspired looks? What are your plans for New Year’s Eve? Wishing everyone a fabulous holiday and a Happy New Year!