Who Wore It Better? Mary J Blige Vs. Fergie In Fendi’s $2,590 Logo Silk Jumpsuit

Happy Friday bombers and bombshells! The Fendi frenzy trend has been hot all year round and isn’t slowing down. Recently Fergie and Mary J Blige wore the same $2,590 silk jumpsuit by Fendi with a contrasting FF-logo all over the ensemble.

The one-piece get up is a cute look for a summer day. With it’s airy silk material, matching belt, and cropped wide leg pants it’s the perfect look. Fergie and Mary J agree!

Fergie attended a recent FOX event rocking the jumpsuit with black shoes and a black clutch. Her red lip and red handle on her bag was a nice pop of color, but a red shoe would’ve sealed the deal on this look.

Mary attended ESSENCE Festival earlier in the summer adding her own flair to the jumpsuit. She wore a wide black belt and completed her look with matching Fendi logo print sandals and her signature hoop earrings.

Who do you think wore it better? If you’re feeling the look yourself, treat yourself to a splurge here.