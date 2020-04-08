Who Wore it Better? Kim vs. Kourtney Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli’s Tiger King Print Vintage Dress + Shop These Tiger Inspired Pieces!

Two sisters, one bomb dress: who wore it best? It’s no secret that sometimes sisters share clothes! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian did just that with an Fall/Winter 2000-2001 Tiger Print dress by Roberto Cavalli. While Kim debuted hers in January with shades and cross shaped dangling earrings, Kourtney skewed simple in a top bun and minimal accessories.

@KimKardashian Instagram

@KourtneyKardash Instagram

The dress debuted in Fall/Winter 2000-2001, but it’s still as hot as it when it first hit the scene, even 20 years later!

Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli

It is no longer available, but get some Tiger Print pieces below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

They both look great, but who wore it better?

Images: Instagram/Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli