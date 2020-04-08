Who Wore it Better? Kim vs. Kourtney Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli’s Tiger King Print Vintage Dress + Shop These Tiger Inspired Pieces!

Two sisters, one bomb dress: who wore it best? It’s no secret that sometimes sisters share clothes! Kim and Kourtney Kardashian did just that with an Fall/Winter 2000-2001 Tiger Print dress by Roberto Cavalli. While Kim debuted hers in January with shades and cross shaped dangling earrings, Kourtney skewed simple in a top bun and minimal accessories.
The dress debuted in Fall/Winter 2000-2001, but it’s still as hot as it when it first hit the scene, even 20 years later!
It is no longer available, but get some Tiger Print pieces below:
They both look great, but who wore it better?
Images: Instagram/Courtesy of Roberto Cavalli